This post is for paid members of The Mindful Writer and has been adapted from my popular Year of Mindful Writing course. Join us to deepen your practice and transform your relationship with writing. 💙

Hi Mindful Writers!

After last month’s sensory exploration, we’re turning our attention inward this month to something that affects every writer: the inner critic.

That voice that tells you your work isn’t good enough. That you’re not a “real” writer. That you should give up. That what you’ve written is terrible and no one will ever want to read it.

We all have this voice. But we don’t have to let it drive our creative process.

This month is about developing a kinder, more compassionate relationship with yourself as a writer — and learning to recognise when your inner critic is trying to help versus when it’s just making you feel bad.