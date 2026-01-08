This post is for paid members of The Mindful Writer and has been adapted from my popular Year of Mindful Writing course. Join us to deepen your practice and transform your relationship with writing. You’ll also get a short monthly video with ideas and insights into living and writing mindfully, the opportunity to submit questions each month that I answer in a post, a mindful writing prompt app, and discounts on my courses and workshops. 💙

Hi Mindful Writers,

This month we’re turning our attention to something fundamental: how we create the worlds of our writing through sensory experience.

Whether you’re writing fiction, memoir, poetry, or life writing essays, mindfully paying attention to your descriptive writing can make it more vivid and immersive — not just for your readers, but for you as the writer.

We are sensory creatures. Everything in our world is experienced through our senses. Yet when we write, we often rely too heavily on just one sense: sight. This happens partly because of that “show don’t tell” mantra that gets drummed into us. But even when we’re showing our worlds, we can use all of the senses to bring them to life — if they’re applicable. Not every piece will need every sense, but most of us are neglecting several that could deepen our work.

I’m going to look at each of the senses in turn and more detail now.