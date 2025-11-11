Photo by Khamkéo on Unsplash

Hi Mindful Writers,

Before we get started on this week’s post, I just wanted to let you know that I am doing my first Substack Live this week, as a guest of

who writes the wonderful publication,

. We’ll be chatting about writing as a healing practice and how gratitude can shape the stories we tell about our lives to help us reconnect to presence, compassion, and meaning. It’s at 2pm EST / 7pm GMT on Friday 14th, it’s free, and I hope you’ll join us!

It’s also this month’s Mindful Writing Marathon at 3pm GMT on Sunday 16th. These are included with memberships or buy a ticket and come along. This post I’m just about to share is snippets that I wrote at last month’s session, as I am just back from being away for almost a week seeing friends and family in my home town. As we head towards the end of the year and I return from a trip, it feels apt to share them.

It’s just under a month until applications close for the 2026 Year of Mindful Writing and there is only 1 space left in the Zoom Group B that will meet once a month on Thursdays at 4pm UK time, so if you were hoping to join that group, I’d apply soon! There are still plenty of spaces in the other two groups.

And if you’re thinking to start, finish, or edit a novel in 2026, I am running a series of five monthly Zoom workshops over at WestWord, all of which are dedicated to the art of the novel and can be used at all stages. Info here.

Beginning

There’s all this hope in the idea of beginnings. New things, new places, new starts, new me. But every beginning is also an ending. Something goes, gets left behind to make way for the new. Sometimes it’s the things I want to let go, can’t wait to have the weight of them removed to feel myself lift and fly untethered to what’s waiting beyond. Other times it’s hard, so hard, to leave behind unrealised dreams. The versions of me I didn’t get to fully be that I’d thought were where I was supposed to be.

Often though, I’ve found that it’s the thought of letting go that’s the hardest. The stories I tell myself about what I, or my life, will be without that thing, that version of me. Then when I’ve done it, it wasn't so hard after all and the beginning it makes way for is filled with that hope, that new energy, that not completely new but a slightly different me.

These endings and beginnings are constant. The end of the day, the beginning of the night…and so on. Maybe each night when I go to sleep that’s the end of the me I was on that day. When I awake the next morning and begin again, I am a slightly altered me as I keep learning, keep dreaming, keep changing, keep being whatever me is.

Journey

What an evocative word. In olden times before all the speed of the modern day, people went on epic journeys to get places that we can now reach in hours. That’s the physical journeys in the material world that get you from one town, city, country, continent, to another. But there are other types of journey this human life contains.

There’s the journey I’m on with my writing that stops and starts, meanders and charges, goes off in unexpected directions that lead me to places I couldn’t have imagined.

There’s the journey I’m on with my mindfulness practice that came into my life initially as the Western concept of it as a tool to manage stress and anxiety. And it definitely does do that. But the paths it has led me on are showing me so much more than that.

It’s led to discoveries and learnings from Buddhism, Taoism, Gnosticism, and Quantum Physics, to name just a few.

It’s completely changed my perceptions of reality and how and why we are here having this human experience. None of which I can say for definite are true. But they feel like they are to me, deep down in my heart. And if they are, then all of this that I’m experiencing is just the latest stage of my soul’s journey through different realms as it learns to unconditionally love not just the people I know, but every single being on the planet. Human, animal and plant. And everything that exists beyond our planet, our galaxy, our universe, and whatever lies beyond that.

It seems like this is a journey we have to go on so many times, peeling back the layers of hurt and loss and division more and more each time, and it’s even more epic than those physical journeys people went on in olden times.

I hope you enjoyed these snippets and will come along to the latest session on Sunday. I’d love to hear what comes up for you in response to these words. Do let me know in the comments.

With love,

Amanda 💙