Hi Mindful Writers,

There's something about autumn that calls us inward, isn't there? The way the light shifts, how the world begins its gentle turning toward reflection and rest. It's the perfect time for writing stories, the ones we've been carrying and the ones waiting to be born. For my readers in the southern hemisphere heading into spring and summer, it’s a time for new energy and ideas for your creative work.

I'm so excited to share what's coming up over the next few months. Whether you're ready to dive deep into memoir, learn to write with greater compassion, or join my transformative year-long journey, there's something here for every writer who believes that storytelling can heal.

Every day, we're surrounded by narratives that divide, that oversimplify, that leave us feeling hopeless. But your stories can do something different. They can help people feel less alone. They can challenge assumptions without attacking those who hold them. They can plant seeds of hope in hearts that have known despair.

Whether you're writing about your grandmother's kitchen, crafting characters who feel beautifully human, or sharing what this moment we're living through means to you, your words matter. They have the power to create connection, understanding, and healing.

These courses and workshops aren't just about improving your craft (though they absolutely will), they're about remembering why we write, how stories connect us, and how your unique voice can contribute to the healing our world so desperately needs.

September

This weekend there are two workshops that honour the mindful approach to writing:

Finding Meaning in Everyday Moments (Sept 13th 3-4.30pm UK time) will explore how to transform the seemingly mundane into profound writing through mindful observation. Because sometimes the most extraordinary stories hide in the most ordinary days. Book here.

Mindful Dialogue: Writing Conversations That Connect (Sept 14th 3-4.30pm UK time) is all about how the art of mindful listening can transform the dialogue you write, whether in fiction or memoir. This has been rescheduled from earlier in the month as I was unwell. Book here.

October

As we move deeper into autumn, we turn toward the healing power of narrative:

The Mindful Memoir Course begins October 6th for six weeks of turning memory into meaning, and meaning into art. This intimate course (maximum 12 writers) includes three live sessions with guest teachers Eleanor Anstruther, Ros Barber, and TeriLeigh, each bringing their unique wisdom to the memoir journey. Book here.

The Healing Narrative: Transforming Personal Pain Through Story (Oct 11) offers a compassionate framework for writing about difficult experiences to create narratives that heal both writer and reader. Book here.

November

Compassionate Storytelling launches November 10th, and I genuinely believe this might be one of the most important courses I've ever created. In our divided world, we need stories that build bridges, create understanding, and remind us of our shared humanity. Over six weeks, you'll learn to write with true compassion—whether crafting fiction, exploring memoir, or documenting your present-moment life. Book here.

December

We close the year with The Mindful Revision Process: Compassionate Editing Techniques (Dec 13), transforming your relationship with editing from criticism to curiosity, making revision more productive and enjoyable.

January 2026

A Year of Mindful Writing starts in January 2026 for its third year, and applications close December 7th. This isn't just a course — it's a complete transformation of how you approach writing and your relationship with stories.

Twelve months of comprehensive learning. Live monthly sessions in small groups of just 6 writers. Eight masterclasses with guest teachers including TeriLeigh, Alexander Lovell, Ros Barber, and Mel Moseley. A private community where you'll connect with fellow writers who understand this sacred work.

This course is for writers working in all forms — fiction, memoir, poetry, creative nonfiction — who want to use their writing as a force for healing in themselves, others, and our world. Apply here.

Come Write With Me

I can't wait to spend these months with you, and the guest teachers who are joining me, exploring the intersection of mindfulness and storytelling, discovering how our most authentic stories can transform us and our readers.

Every course and workshop is designed to be a sanctuary — a place where you can explore your creativity in safety, where vulnerability is honoured, and where every story is sacred.

With love,

Payment plans are available for all courses. Can't afford the full price? Email me and we'll figure something out together.