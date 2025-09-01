Ready to transform your writing and your life? 💙
Applications Now Open for A Year of Mindful Writing 2026
Hi Mindful Writers,
I hope this message finds you well and looking forward to the new season heading our way. I love autumn so am looking forward to the change.
Following my recent message about reimagining the course, I'm excited to let you know that applications are now open for A Year of Mindful Writing starting January 2026.
I’m so grateful and honoured that the group of writers who signed up for this course when I first launched it in late 2023 to start 2024, who carried on for a second year this year, told me last week that they want to continue into a third year in 2026. I must be doing something right! I’ve shared some of their feedback as quotes throughout this message.
The 2026 course combines the best of the original and the new one I wrote this year for the first group’s second year. I have created a unique writing program experience combining ancient spiritual wisdoms and mindfulness practices with the knowledge and experience I have of storytelling from my twenty-five year career as a writer — first as a journalist and magazine editor, then as a novelist, short story writer, life writer and memoirist. Poetry is next for me! I’ve also been a teacher of creative writing for well over a decade and have helped hundreds of writers in that time.
“Amanda isn’t just a writing teacher; she is a mentor and a guide. I unequivocally recommend her courses and coaching if you seek to improve your writing, connect more deeply with yourself and the creative force, and find renewed joy in life and in your writing."
— Loretta Finan
A Complete Journey
This integrated 12-month experience weaves together the practical craft skills you need with the deeper spiritual awareness that transforms writing from just developing techniques and providing entertainment into medicine for you and our world. We'll move through being vulnerable and fearless in our expression, developing compassion for ourselves and the people we write about, and ultimately understanding how our authentic stories can heal us as we write them and the people we share them with. I wrote more here about the neuroscience of compassionate storytelling and the impact it has on ours and our readers’ brains. Our words really do make a difference.
Truly Universal
Whether you're drawn to writing fiction, memoir, poetry, or creative nonfiction, every element of this course serves your form. The principles of mindful writing — intention, authenticity, courage, compassion — transcend boundaries because they're fundamentally about what it means to be human.
“I wanted a different approach and this course has exceeded my expectations. I and my words are transformed, and my gratitude is immense."
— Anna Mahoney
Rich Support System
By January when the course starts, I'll have completed my Mindfulness Mentoring Training Course with Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield, and in February I take my Level Two Usui Holy Fire III Reiki certification, so I’ll be bringing even deeper knowledge and healing energy to our work together.
will be my co-guide for the year as an active member of our online course space and she’s offering five transformative workshops that bridge body wisdom with conscious creative expression, using her unique gifts as a somatic practitioner with extraordinary sensory abilities, including hyperacusis and synesthesia, that allow her to sense the energetic qualities of the language we use.
You'll join monthly Zoom sessions with me (and TeriLeigh will attend those that work for her timezone), which are limited to 6 writers each for intimate connection. These will focus on discussion of that month’s course content (and what’s in our hearts!) and to share work for feedback from the group. These sessions are scheduled to work across global timezones and replays are also provided.
Zoom Groups
You’ll select a group in your application and will remain in that group for the whole year. The monthly sessions are 2 hours each time and the welcome session is 1 hour.
Group A Zoom Sessions
Live sessions will be at 2pm UK time
January: Monday, January 5 (Welcome and Intro)
January: Monday, January 26
February: Monday, February 23
March: Monday, March 23
April: Monday, April 27
May: Monday, May 18
June: Monday, June 22
July: Monday, July 27
August: Monday, August 24
September: Monday, September 28
October: Monday, October 26
November: Monday, November 23
December: Monday, December 14
Group B Zoom Sessions
Live sessions will be at 4pm UK time.
January: Thursday, January 8 (Welcome and Intro)
January: Thursday, January 29
February: Thursday, February 26
March: Thursday, March 26
April: Thursday, April 30
May: Thursday, May 28
June: Thursday, June 25
July: Thursday, July 30
August: Thursday, August 27
September: Thursday, September 24
October: Thursday, October 29
November: Thursday, November 26
December: Thursday, December 17
Group C Zoom Sessions
Live sessions will be 9am UK time.
January: Saturday, January 10 (Welcome and Intro)
January: Saturday, January 31
February: Saturday, February 28
March: Saturday, March 28
April: Saturday, April 25
May: Saturday, May 30
June: Saturday, June 27
July: Saturday, July 25
August: Saturday, August 29
September: Saturday, September 26
October: Saturday, October 31
November: Saturday, November 28
December: Saturday, December 19
The course will run on Wet Ink, a beautiful writing platform designed specifically for writers who want to connect, share, and grow together. Between our live monthly sessions, you'll have access to:
A private community space where you can share your writing and things you’ve come across that inspired you, ask questions, and support fellow mindful writers on their journey
Discussion threads for each month's exercises and readings, creating ongoing conversations about the work we're exploring together
Easy sharing tools that make it simple to post excerpts, get gentle feedback, and celebrate each other's breakthroughs
A supportive environment designed for writers, by writers - no algorithm chaos or social media noise, just meaningful connection with people who understand the creative path
Year-round access to our community conversations, so you can revisit insights and maintain connections long after the course ends
This isn't a course you take in isolation. You’ll be joining a community of like-minded writers committed to deepening their practice together.
Guest Teachers
There are three additional live workshops with guest teachers in Months 4, 8 and 9.
, and will be bringing their unique and insightful ideas to help us find more awe, be more vulnerable and be more fearless. Dates, times and full info for these are TBC but replays will be provided if you can’t make it live.
Investment Options
Essential Journey
Pay in Full: £600 (save £120)
Monthly Payments: £60 x 12 months
Dedicated Journey
Pay in Full: £1000 (save £200)
Monthly Payments: £100 x 12 months
Includes four 1-hour one-to-one sessions with me plus up to 5,000 words reviewed each time
This course is for writers ready to discover that developing our craft and our consciousness aren't separate journeys — they're one transformational path toward finding our best way to be in the world and creating work that truly matters.
The final deadline to apply is 7th December but I’m assessing them as they come in so early applications are recommended (two spaces are already gone to early applications by members and the 2024 and 2025 courses both sold out).
I hope you’ll be joining us for this transformative year!
With love,
Amanda 💙
“I’ve embraced honesty in my stories and in myself. I’m now a more secure and fulfilled person, writing stories with real heart — stories that feel meaningful and true.”
— Fiona Dignan