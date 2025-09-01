Hi Mindful Writers,

I hope this message finds you well and looking forward to the new season heading our way. I love autumn so am looking forward to the change.

Following my recent message about reimagining the course, I'm excited to let you know that applications are now open for A Year of Mindful Writing starting January 2026.

I’m so grateful and honoured that the group of writers who signed up for this course when I first launched it in late 2023 to start 2024, who carried on for a second year this year, told me last week that they want to continue into a third year in 2026. I must be doing something right! I’ve shared some of their feedback as quotes throughout this message.

The 2026 course combines the best of the original and the new one I wrote this year for the first group’s second year. I have created a unique writing program experience combining ancient spiritual wisdoms and mindfulness practices with the knowledge and experience I have of storytelling from my twenty-five year career as a writer — first as a journalist and magazine editor, then as a novelist, short story writer, life writer and memoirist. Poetry is next for me! I’ve also been a teacher of creative writing for well over a decade and have helped hundreds of writers in that time.

“Amanda isn’t just a writing teacher; she is a mentor and a guide. I unequivocally recommend her courses and coaching if you seek to improve your writing, connect more deeply with yourself and the creative force, and find renewed joy in life and in your writing." — Loretta Finan

A Complete Journey

This integrated 12-month experience weaves together the practical craft skills you need with the deeper spiritual awareness that transforms writing from just developing techniques and providing entertainment into medicine for you and our world. We'll move through being vulnerable and fearless in our expression, developing compassion for ourselves and the people we write about, and ultimately understanding how our authentic stories can heal us as we write them and the people we share them with. I wrote more here about the neuroscience of compassionate storytelling and the impact it has on ours and our readers’ brains. Our words really do make a difference.

Truly Universal

Whether you're drawn to writing fiction, memoir, poetry, or creative nonfiction, every element of this course serves your form. The principles of mindful writing — intention, authenticity, courage, compassion — transcend boundaries because they're fundamentally about what it means to be human.

“I wanted a different approach and this course has exceeded my expectations. I and my words are transformed, and my gratitude is immense." — Anna Mahoney

Rich Support System

By January when the course starts, I'll have completed my Mindfulness Mentoring Training Course with Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield, and in February I take my Level Two Usui Holy Fire III Reiki certification, so I’ll be bringing even deeper knowledge and healing energy to our work together.

Teri Leigh 💜 will be my co-guide for the year as an active member of our online course space and she’s offering five transformative workshops that bridge body wisdom with conscious creative expression, using her unique gifts as a somatic practitioner with extraordinary sensory abilities, including hyperacusis and synesthesia, that allow her to sense the energetic qualities of the language we use.

You'll join monthly Zoom sessions with me (and TeriLeigh will attend those that work for her timezone), which are limited to 6 writers each for intimate connection. These will focus on discussion of that month’s course content (and what’s in our hearts!) and to share work for feedback from the group. These sessions are scheduled to work across global timezones and replays are also provided.

Zoom Groups

You’ll select a group in your application and will remain in that group for the whole year. The monthly sessions are 2 hours each time and the welcome session is 1 hour.

Group A Zoom Sessions

Live sessions will be at 2pm UK time

January: Monday, January 5 (Welcome and Intro)

January: Monday, January 26

February: Monday, February 23

March: Monday, March 23

April: Monday, April 27

May: Monday, May 18

June: Monday, June 22

July: Monday, July 27

August: Monday, August 24

September: Monday, September 28

October: Monday, October 26

November: Monday, November 23

December: Monday, December 14

Group B Zoom Sessions

Live sessions will be at 4pm UK time.

January: Thursday, January 8 (Welcome and Intro)

January: Thursday, January 29

February: Thursday, February 26

March: Thursday, March 26

April: Thursday, April 30

May: Thursday, May 28

June: Thursday, June 25

July: Thursday, July 30

August: Thursday, August 27

September: Thursday, September 24

October: Thursday, October 29

November: Thursday, November 26

December: Thursday, December 17

Group C Zoom Sessions

Live sessions will be 9am UK time.

January: Saturday, January 10 (Welcome and Intro)

January: Saturday, January 31

February: Saturday, February 28

March: Saturday, March 28

April: Saturday, April 25

May: Saturday, May 30

June: Saturday, June 27

July: Saturday, July 25

August: Saturday, August 29

September: Saturday, September 26

October: Saturday, October 31

November: Saturday, November 28

December: Saturday, December 19

The course will run on Wet Ink, a beautiful writing platform designed specifically for writers who want to connect, share, and grow together. Between our live monthly sessions, you'll have access to:

A private community space where you can share your writing and things you’ve come across that inspired you, ask questions, and support fellow mindful writers on their journey

Discussion threads for each month's exercises and readings, creating ongoing conversations about the work we're exploring together

Easy sharing tools that make it simple to post excerpts, get gentle feedback, and celebrate each other's breakthroughs

A supportive environment designed for writers, by writers - no algorithm chaos or social media noise, just meaningful connection with people who understand the creative path

Year-round access to our community conversations, so you can revisit insights and maintain connections long after the course ends

This isn't a course you take in isolation. You’ll be joining a community of like-minded writers committed to deepening their practice together.

Guest Teachers

There are three additional live workshops with guest teachers in Months 4, 8 and 9.

Ros Barber , Alexander Lovell, PhD and Mel Moseley will be bringing their unique and insightful ideas to help us find more awe, be more vulnerable and be more fearless. Dates, times and full info for these are TBC but replays will be provided if you can’t make it live.

Investment Options

Essential Journey

Pay in Full: £600 (save £120)

Monthly Payments: £60 x 12 months

Dedicated Journey

Pay in Full: £1000 (save £200)

Monthly Payments: £100 x 12 months

Includes four 1-hour one-to-one sessions with me plus up to 5,000 words reviewed each time

This course is for writers ready to discover that developing our craft and our consciousness aren't separate journeys — they're one transformational path toward finding our best way to be in the world and creating work that truly matters.

The final deadline to apply is 7th December but I’m assessing them as they come in so early applications are recommended (two spaces are already gone to early applications by members and the 2024 and 2025 courses both sold out).

I hope you’ll be joining us for this transformative year!

With love,

Amanda 💙