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Hi Mindful Writers,

After exploring our shadows last month, we’re turning our attention to something that might seem unexpected: ancient spiritual wisdom and what it can teach us about writing.

What I’ve discovered over the past decade of learning from these ancient wisdoms is that they bring profound insights about creativity, discipline, presence, and purpose that can transform how we approach our writing practice today.

This month, we’re exploring how teachings from Taoism, Buddhism, Hinduism, and Christian contemplative traditions (not the fire and brimstone versions!) can make us not just better writers, but more grounded, peaceful, and purposeful ones when we’re writing and when we’re not.

Writing as Spiritual Practice

In many wisdom traditions, the act of creation is understood as participation in the divine creative force of the universe. So when we write mindfully we’re participating in the ongoing creation of meaning, beauty, and understanding.

The 13th-century Sufi poet Rumi understood this when he wrote: “Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love. It will not lead you astray.”

For writers, this “strange pull” is often the mysterious compulsion to write certain stories, explore particular themes, or give voice to specific truths. When we honour this pull as sacred guidance rather than mere personal preference, our writing practice becomes a form of meditation — a dialogue with the deeper intelligence that moves through us.

Buddhist creative writing teacher Natalie Goldberg, who pioneered the connection between writing and meditation practice, describes it this way in Writing Down the Bones:

“Writing practice is a way of training the mind to be concentrated and at ease with itself. It’s a way to train ourselves to live in the present moment. It’s also a way to go deeper into ourselves and understand who we are.”

The Writer as Vessel

Many writers describe the experience of their best work coming “through” them rather than “from” them. It’s an experience I have had with my novel writing and I have learned that when we quiet our ego-driven agendas and open to what wants to emerge, we access wisdom and creativity beyond our ordinary consciousness.

This requires what Zen Buddhism calls “beginner’s mind” — approaching each writing session with fresh openness, free from preconceptions about what should happen. As Suzuki Roshi wrote: “In the beginner’s mind there are many possibilities, but in the expert’s mind there are few.”