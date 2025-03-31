The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Babis's avatar
Julie Babis
Mar 31

Serendipity- I was playing around with the concept of reframing things from a different perspective. Your prompts are giving me a whole range of possibilities here, thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda Saint
Kate Harvey's avatar
Kate Harvey
Mar 31

Love this Amanda. I've always meant to read this, so much wisdom!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda Saint
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Amanda Saint
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture